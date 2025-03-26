Rivers: This Fight Is A Class Struggle – Ijaw Stakeholders Cry Out, Send Message To Tinubu

Leaders and and Stakeholders of the Niger Delta region have called on President Bola Tinubu to put away biases in handling Rivers political issues.

The leaders appealed to the President to desist from selective justice in handling the issues of the region particularly in Rivers State.

The call, they said, was necessitated by recent comments by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, and Special Adviser to the President on Media Bayo Onanuga, suggesting that the suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, was to be blamed for the political crisis in the state.

They made the call during the Congress for Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities, which brought together stakeholders, leaders, and representatives from various ethnic groups in the Niger Delta.

In a keynote address, the President of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), Benjamin Okaba stated that the President must be aware that there are consequences of favouritism on the peace and stability of the nation.

He said: “We have been degraded, exploited, dehumanized severally, it goes beyond individual statements, this fight is not about Ijaw and Ikwerre, it is a class struggle where the bourgeoisie wants to acquire power at all costs”

Okaba also warned that strategic actions would be taken decisively to ensure that the Ijaw nation is given its dignity as the fourth largest ethnic nationality in the country.

Also speaking, Pioneer President, Ijaw Youth Council, (IYC) Worldwide, Felix Tuodolo emphasized the need to have an Ijaw agenda to address marginalization and resource control.

He said, “We have been so quiet in the Ijaw nation. This rally is a clarion call for Ijaw people to take back their place in the scheme of things, we need to get an Ijaw agenda and also a Niger Delta agenda”

Tuodolo urged President Tinubu to put away all biases in handling the Rivers State political issues between Nyesom Wike and the suspended Governor Fubara.

Also, Spokesperson of the Ijaw Youth Council, (IYC) Comrade Berefa Bedford noted that the suspension of the elected governor of Rivers could lead to a volatile political situation, threatening peaceful coexistence among ethnic groups.

Bedford urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take immediate action to resolve the crisis and ensure stability in the region.