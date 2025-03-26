Rivers Sole Administrator Mandates LGAs To Submit Reports On Staff, Revenue Sources

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Ibok-Ete Ibas, has instructed all Heads of Local Government Administration across the 23 local councils to provide detailed reports on their activities, workforce, and revenue sources.

This directive was outlined in a memo issued by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Local Government Affairs, Dame Dr. Itong Awani, and addressed to all LGA administrative heads.

According to the memo, the reports must be submitted to the Office of the Permanent Secretary by March 26, 2025.

The document is expected to follow a specific format, including an introduction, council functions, staff details categorized by cadre, and sources of revenue.

Additionally, the report must cover ongoing and completed projects from the past two years, key achievements, existing challenges, recommendations, and a concluding summary.

The memo read: “His Excellency, the Sole Administrator of Rivers State has directed that all Heads of Local Government Administration should submit the Report of their Councils to the office of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government Affairs.

“I am also to inform you that all submissions using the format listed below should reach the office of the undersigned on or before Wednesday, 26th March, 2025 for onward transmission to the office of the Sole Administrator, Government House, Port Harcourt for further necessary action.

“Submission template:

• Introduction/Preamble.

• Functions of the Council.

• Number of Staff on Nominal Roll stating cadre by cadre.

• Sources of Revenue Generation in the LGA.

• Activities of the Council/On-going and Completed Projects for the past 2 years.

• Achievements of the Council.

• Challenges.

• Recommendations.

• Conclusion.

“Kindly treat as urgent and keep to the timeline of submission.”