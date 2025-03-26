Rivers: Fubara Was Slapping Democracy In The Face – Felix Morka

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka, has stated that suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara was slapping democracy on the face by his actions.

Morka said this in am interview on Eagle 102.5 FM while reacting to the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

He argued that those commenting on the issue spoke from a place of political bias, insisting Fubara has being making undemocratic decisions since he took over as governor.

He wondered why the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, failed to call Fubara to order when the suspended governor tried to abolish the state legislature.

He said, “Everyone commenting has been speaking from a place of political bias; they’re not being objective. If they had been objective, I bet that I would have been invited to discuss the protracted actions of Governor Fubara in desecrating democracy. He was slapping democracy in the face by his actions.

“Shortly after he was elected into office, he moved to replace the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, who was also elected like him. When his attempt to remove the Speaker, Martins Amaewhule, failed, the governor pulled down the Assembly complex, effectively stalling legislative activities in the state. Yet none of these so-called opposition voices made high-sounding speeches or commentaries. Peter Obi did not say a word while Fubara sought to abolish the state legislature. He then proceeded to freeze every flow of money.”

Defending the state of emergency, Morka emphasised that President Tinubu acted within the framework of Section 305 of the Nigerian Constitution, which empowers the President to declare a state of emergency in cases of severe threats to national security or governance.

According to him, intelligence reports indicated escalating security risks, including threats to critical oil infrastructure in Rivers State, after the biggest pipeline in Nigeria, the Trans Niger Pipeline, TNP, was reportedly vandalised.

Morka further pointed out that the declaration was not a unilateral decision but was later ratified by a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly

“The National Assembly is a multi-partisan body, not just an APC, PDP, or Labour Party assembly. It is the assembly of all parties with elected representatives. Together, having considered all the information available to them, they approved the President’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State,” he said.