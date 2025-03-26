‘Presidency Attacks Peter Obi Because They Know He Is A Wimp’ – Sowore

Former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has slammed the Presidency for attacks on Peter Obi.

Naija News reported that the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, on Monday, at Emeka Ihedioha’s 60th birthday democracy colloquium, said Nigeria’s democracy has failed.

The former Governor of Anambra State faulted President Bola Tinubu’s state of emergency in Rivers State and the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy and members of the House of Assembly.

In response to Obi’s statement, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, asked the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party to watch what he says.

“Only a discontented and disgruntled Peter, who benefits from the very free speech democracy provides, could perceive such a democratic downfall through his lens. If democracy had indeed collapsed, as Peter claims, and we were living under a regime antithetical to democratic principles, he would not have been able to make his comments on Monday at Emeka Ihedioha’s colloquium. I will urge him to watch what he says and restrain himself from playing to the gallery,” he said.

On his 𝕏 handle, Sowore faulted Onanuga’s comments on Obi. He added that the attack on the former Governor of Anambra showed that democracy has collapsed under Tinubu’s regime.

“The statement made by Bayo Onanuga about Peter Obi’s comments yesterday is completely and insanely ludicrous, and the fact that he made such a statement is a testament to the total collapse of ‘Democracy’ under the Bola Tinubu’s regime.

“I must state also that they keep saying and doing such things to Peter Obi because they know he is a wimp!” Sowore said.