Our Labour Will Not Be In Vain – Peter Obi Reacts To Nigeria’s Draw With Zimbabwe

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has commended the Super Eagles for their effort in their World Cup qualifier match against Zimbabwe in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom.

Naija News reported that Nigeria’s chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup slimmed as they drew with Zimbabwe Warriors.

Victor Osimhen‘s header in the 74th minute that put the Eagles in the lead could not boost the chances of Nigeria as 90th minute strike of Zimbabwe’s 21-year-old Tawanda Chirewa caused a draw.

In a statement on Wednesday, Peter Obi lauded the Super Eagles for their resilience and dedication during the match.

“Yesterday (Tuesday), I traveled to Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital, where I joined a host of other sport-enthusiastic Nigerians to support the Super Eagles as they played the Warriors of Zimbabwe in their sixth match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match.

“As usual, our team demonstrated the true Nigerian spirit of strength, resilience and dedication on the field of play. Football, and indeed sports, has remained a strong unifying factor for our nation battling with disunity. While we may not have clinched the victory on the field of play, our dear players have, again, won our hearts with their obvious display of sportsmanship.

“I sincerely appreciate our dear national football team and, indeed, everyone whose efforts and sacrifices got us far in this journey. Our labours were not in vain,” he said.