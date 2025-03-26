Nine Suspects Arraigned For Vandalizing Oil Pipelines In Rivers State

Nine suspects have been arraigned by the Federal Government Taskforce on Illegal Oil Activities for their involvement in the vandalism of oil pipelines in the Ogidiama community, Akuku-Toru Local Government Area, Rivers State.

Naija News gathered that the accused, including Anthony Peter, Nelson Joshua, Stanley Kio, Adekunle Godspower, William Don-Pedro, Aminu Suleiman, and three others, appeared before the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt on Monday, facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and tampering with pipelines.

The suspects were arrested by security agencies on March 11, 2025, and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

After the court proceedings, the case was adjourned until May 6 and 7, 2025, with the suspects remanded at the Port Harcourt Correctional Centre pending their trial.

In an effort to address the persistent issue of crude oil theft, the Federal Government has formed an interagency security team.

The team, comprising members from the police, EFCC, Civil Defence, the Ministry of Justice, the Army, and the Navy, is tasked with apprehending and prosecuting pipeline vandals to the fullest extent of the law.

Under the new measures, convicted offenders will face life imprisonment, with no option for plea bargaining, in a bid to send a strong message to those involved in illegal oil activities.

Following the court proceedings, prosecution counsel, Frederick O. Dibang expressed confidence in the case, stating, “We just arraigned nine defendants before the Federal High Court in Rivers State on charges of conspiracy and pipeline tampering. The court denied their oral bail application and ordered them remanded pending a formal hearing.”

Dibang also issued a stern warning to those involved in oil theft, saying, “This is a lesson to those tampering with pipelines—there is now a specialized force dedicated to ending illegal oil activities. The era of impunity is over.”

He further cautioned security agencies to handle evidence with care, emphasizing, “When suspects are arrested with exhibits, those exhibits must be preserved. Destroying evidence undermines prosecutions.”