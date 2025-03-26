Nigerians Are Suffering – APC Chieftain, Monidafe Tells Tinubu

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sunday Monidafe, has said President Bola Tinubu’s polices were responsible for the hardship in the country.

Naija News reports that the former Chairman of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) said President Tinubu has forgotten the people who worked for him.

In an interview with AIT on Wednesday, the Adamawa State APC Chieftain said the President failed by removing subsidy on the day he was sworn in.

He also added that unlike former General Sani Abacha, who had a programme to cushion the effects of subsidy removal during his administration, nothing has come out of the President’s action.

He stressed that he was not happy with the President’s reforms and asked him to reverse them.

“What reform policies? I am not (happy). I shared this on a platform I belong to. I said, President Tinubu has weaponized hunger. Somebody said, no. I said, look, even as bad as people say Abacha was, when he removed subsidy, we had a PTF.

“You never could have done that. He removed the subsidy on the day he was sworn in. Where is the fallout? Where is the reward? Where is the change? Nothing. But for God’s sake, President Tinubu, sir, you know, I was chairman of ACN. Please, Nigerians are suffering. He should reverse his policies. He’s a human being. Human beings make mistakes,” he said.

Speaking on the political relationship, the former ACN Chairman explained that politicians who worked for Tinubu and remained loyal had yet to be rewarded.

He continued, “People around Tinubu think that they tell him what he wants to hear. These same people are the ones that will turn around and see Mr. President is in trouble they will back out. People like us that have been loyal, faithful, have not been recognized. It is not right. Sorry to interject. I have legit 37 groups. Former chairmen of ACN across Nigeria. We have a platform. One or two have been getting appointments. Yes, board members, chairman of this and that. But for Christ’s sake, the other boards, they have not appointed two years into your time. Mr. Tinubu should do something. It’s not about me. There are millions out there who have not been recognized.

“In politics, like religion, we deserve to be rewarded. I am here. What’s my reward? I need money to do something. Where is it? I’m a politician. Let’s be honest. I’m very blunt. Where is it? But for Christ’s sake, if Nigeria is not good, how will everybody be happy?“