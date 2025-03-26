Niger Republic Military Leader Sworn In As President

The leader of the Niger Republic’s junta, Abdourahamane Tchiani, has officially taken the oath of office as the country’s president, marking the start of a five-year transition period under a newly established charter.

Tiani, a former general and head of the presidential guard who led the 2023 coup, was also promoted to the highest military rank of army general. He further signed a decree that disbanded all political parties in the country.

The swearing-in ceremony, held on Wednesday in Niamey, the capital, signified the commencement of the five-year “flexible” transition period, as confirmed by Mahamane Roufai, the government’s secretary-general.

This development directly challenges the efforts of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which had been pushing for Niger’s reinstatement into the regional bloc and the restoration of democratic governance.

After the coup, Tiani had initially proposed that Niger would return to civilian rule within three years. However, ECOWAS rejected this plan and issued threats of military intervention.

With no compromise reached, Niger, together with Mali and Burkina Faso, officially exited the regional bloc, a move that was cemented earlier this year.