Natasha: ‘We Don’t Have Any Reason To Call Her Back’ – Jacob Anebe

The former Senior Special Adviser on Secondary Education to ex-Governor Ibrahim Idris, Jacob Anebe, has dismissed the move to recall Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from the Senate, highlighting her significant achievements in Kogi State.

In an interview with Arise News on Wednesday, Anebe emphasized that Akpoti-Uduaghan has outperformed all her predecessors in a remarkably short period.

“As of today, the senator is the most performing senator we have ever had in Kogi State. Senator Natasha has surpassed all her predecessors’ achievements in one year; we don’t have any reason to call her back,” Anebe stated.

Naija News reports that he pointed out that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s accomplishments, particularly in the areas of agriculture and women’s empowerment, are unprecedented, adding that there is no valid reason for her recall.

Anebe further claimed that the recall petition against the senator was not initiated by the constituents of Kogi Central but was instead orchestrated by members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to him, those involved in presenting the petition to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have close ties to the current state government and the APC.

“The purported recall is not by the constituents; it is being done by some people in the APC. Let me start from those who went to present the said petitions to INEC. The lady, Charity, is a special adviser in the government of Governor Ododo, a member of the APC. Out of the five men who stood behind her, I know three of them very well, who are SA or SSA in this current government, all registered members of the APC,” he explained.

Anebe criticized the political manipulation behind the recall effort, suggesting that it was driven by political motives rather than genuine concerns from the people of Kogi State.

He reaffirmed his support for Akpoti-Uduaghan, stating that she has earned her place in the Senate through hard work and dedication to her constituents.