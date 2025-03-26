Natasha: Is It Fair For Her To Address Me That Way? – Nwebonyi Recounts Clash With Ezekwesili At Senate Hearing

The lawmaker representing Ebonyi North Senatorial District, Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi, has narrated the clash that occurred at the Senate Ethics Committee’s hearing, which led to the shouting match between him and former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili.

Naija News reports that drama ensued on Tuesday, as the Senate Ethics Committee sat to hear the harassment petition against Senate President, Godswill Akpabio from Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The clash between Senator Nwaebonyi and Ezekwesili followed a request that the latter and her team be administered on oath in line with the Senate rules.

Ezekwesili and her team refused to be administered on oath until their request were listened to and met.

In the argument, Nwaebonyi and Ezekwesili engaged in a verbal exchange of words and name-calling.

But speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Nwebonyi berated Ezekwesili for first calling him a hooligan and asking him, a serving lawmaker, to shut up.

Nwebonyi maintained that he does not regret the clash and questioned why the former Minsiter would treat him that way.

The Senator added that regardless of what transpired, he respects Ezekwesili as a woman.

He said, “It started when she was asked to be an oath because she said she was a witness. She said, ‘no she can’t be on oath, she can’t oath.’

“As a person, I said I am willing to be sworn on oath so that I can give my own evidence. I was addressing the presiding office. She turned to me and said, ‘Will you shut up your mouth, you are a hooligan.”

According to the Ebonyi lawmaker, he replied Ezekwesili saying: “You are the hooligan. For a mother like you, a grandmother of your age, a former minister of the federal republic to tell a sitting senator to shut up his mouth and add that I am a hooligan.

“How can I regret the scenario? I gave it to her. Is it fair for her to address me that way? As a former minister of the federal republic and a grandmother, ask her first.”