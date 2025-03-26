Natasha: Insults From Any Source Is A Small Price To Pay For A Nigeria That Becomes – Ezekwesili

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili has stated that tolerating insults from any source is a small price to pay in creating a better Nigeria.

Ezekwesili stated this while reacting to embattled Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s apology over the altercation between her (Ezekwesili) and Senator Onyekachi Nwaebonyi.

Recall that the duo had engaged in a verbal battle during the Senate Ethics and Privileges Committee hearing on sexual allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Akpoti-Uduaghan subsequently took to her X handle to apologise for Nwaebonyi’s insult.

She wrote, “Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, Ma’am, I apologize for the insults. Know you took them for me… for us … as a mother and as a leader. Know that you are a true icon of integrity, courage, and visionary leadership. Your unwavering commitment to good governance, education and democracy continues to inspire generations. A champion of accountability…Nigerians appreciate you. I celebrate your brilliance, resilience and selfless service. You are a hero.”

Reacting to the apology, the former Minister stated that she would not stand for an unjust society that silences women

She wrote, “Very kind words, dear Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan @NatashaAkpoti ! 🫂

“Yet to me, a torrent of insults from any source is but a little price to pay in our resolve to see a Nigerian that Becomes.

“Our daughters and granddaughters must never inherit battles and wars we should have fought and won for them.

“An unjust society that silences women and vulnerable people can never Become.

“We all must refuse that for Nigeria.

“We STAND ON! ✍🏾✍🏾✍🏾”