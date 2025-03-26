Ivory Coast Withdraws Interest In Hosting Under-20 AFCON Few Weeks To Event

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) is currently in search of a new host for the upcoming 2025 Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), following the unexpected withdrawal of Ivory Coast from its hosting duties.

This significant change comes as the 2025 Under-20 AFCON is scheduled to take place from April 26 to May 18, 2025, leaving Nigeria’s Under-20 national team, the Flying Eagles in a state of uncertainty.

To prepare for the tournament, the Flying Eagles are currently engaged in an intensive training camp in Katsina, where they are under the expert guidance of head coach Aliyu Zubairu. The team is focused on honing their skills and building synergy in anticipation of the competitive challenges that lie ahead.

The Ivorian Football Federation (FIF) announced the decision to step down as hosts a few weeks before the tournament, although the specific reasons for this withdrawal have not been disclosed.

In an official statement, the president of the FIF, Yacine Idriss Diallo, announced, “By official letter, the Government notified the Ivorian Football Federation (FIF) of the withdrawal of Côte d’Ivoire as the host country of the Under-20 African Cup of Nations.”

This abrupt decision poses a significant challenge for CAF which must now quickly identify an alternative host in less than a month.

The sudden withdrawal also heightens concerns regarding the organization of the broader 2025 calendar, particularly with the African Nations Championship (CHAN) already rescheduled from February to August 2025.

With time running short, CAF is under pressure to ensure that the Under-20 AFCON goes ahead as planned without further delays.

Meanwhile, the Flying Eagles are gearing up to compete in Group B of the tournament, where they will face formidable opponents including former champions Egypt and Morocco, as well as South Africa.