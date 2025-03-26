‘I Said To Him, Can You Please Shut Up?’ – Ezekwesili Opens Up On Altercation With Nwaebonyi At Senate

A former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has given her account of the altercation with the lawmaker representing Ebonyi North, Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, during a Senate Ethics Committee hearing.

Naija News reports that the incident, which took place on Tuesday, occurred during a session regarding a petition filed by suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central.

The altercation unfolded when Ezekwesili instructed Nwaebonyi, who also serves as the Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, to “shut up” during the panel hearing.

The former minister explained in an interview with Arise TV that the tension stemmed from the handling of the case, which was complicated by the presence of related ongoing court cases.

Ezekwesili shared that the Senate panel explained that the matter was “sub judice” because there were related cases pending in court.

“The petitioner had insisted that he would not proceed with his main petition until he received assurances regarding the two objections he had raised,” Ezekwesili stated.

She further explained that the panel had interpreted the petitioner’s reluctance to proceed as a lack of readiness to engage with the matter, which led to further frustrations.

According to Ezekwesili, the Senate panel suggested halting proceedings due to the related court cases, including one filed by the wife of the Senate President.

It was during this period that Nwaebonyi, speaking on behalf of the Senate President, intervened.

“He declared that since we were unwilling to provide any testimony, he was present as a representative of the Senate President, who was the respondent,” Ezekwesili recounted.

She continued, “I said to him, can you please shut up? We had just been informed that we were not allowed to speak, yet he was doing so freely without any form of equivalent treatment.

“The justification for silencing us was that we were unwilling to proceed without first addressing our objections.

“When I told him to be quiet and that remark provoked the senator, though he was already agitated. “He was already provoked, his anger stemmed from the belief that we were not taking the matter seriously.”

Ezekwesili reflected that Nwaebonyi’s reaction was an example of “indecorous behaviour” that is sometimes displayed by public officials in the country.