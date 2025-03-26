‘I Haven’t Been Invited’: Police Probe Senators Over Alleged Russian Spies ‘Invasion’ Of National Assembly

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) is facing challenges in its investigation into an alleged infiltration of the National Assembly by Russia’s former security agency, the KGB (Komitet Gosudarstvennoy Bezopasnosti).

According to Vanguard, concerns have emerged that the petition that triggered the probe may have been abandoned or is not being fully pursued.

The investigation was initiated following a petition filed by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central) on March 5, 2025.

In the petition, Akpoti-Uduaghan called on the police to investigate claims made by Senator Sunday Karimi (APC, Kogi West) regarding the KGB’s alleged infiltration of the legislature, which he argued poses a significant threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

Senator Karimi had reportedly shared a document titled “KGB Agent Group Warns Senate: A Call for Vigilance Amidst Threats to Democracy” on the official WhatsApp group of the 10th Senate on February 23, 2025.

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s petition urged authorities to take the matter seriously, asserting that no nation could afford to ignore the presence of such a group within its legislative body.

Following the petition, Senator Karimi was invited by police investigators and appeared at the Louis Edet Police Headquarters on Monday.

A senior police source described the session as “positive with useful disclosures,” confirming that Karimi admitted to posting the message.

However, there has been concern over Akpoti-Uduaghan’s failure to appear before investigators to provide further details about her petition.

Speaking to Vanguard, the source said, “We reached out to her after our session with Senator Karimi because we wanted to hear directly from her. But she has not honored our invitation.”

Although the police initially believed Akpoti-Uduaghan might be out of the country, a viral video showing her visiting her constituency in Nigeria contradicted that assumption.

The source added, “It is difficult to reconcile her supposed foreign travel with her presence in Nigeria, as seen on social media. We are determined to get to the bottom of this issue, given its national security implications. We expect full cooperation from all parties.”

When contacted for comment, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan denied receiving any official invitation beyond the initial request to adopt her petition.

“Apart from being invited to adopt my petition, I haven’t been invited,” she stated.

The investigation is still ongoing, and police are keen to resolve the matter due to its significant national security implications.