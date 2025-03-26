‘I Feel Disappointed’ – Atiku Express Regret Over Rivers Emergency Rule

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has expressed disappointment with the state of emergency declares on Rivers State by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Tinubu had last week Tuesday declared emergency rule in Rivers state over the political crisis that engulfed the South-south state.

Speaking in an interview for the television show Untold Stories with Adesuwa Giwa-Osagie on Wednesday, Atiku stated that he had failed to see any improvement in the level of governance.

Asked if he believes Democracy is dying in Nigeria following the recent declaration of State of Emergency in Rivers State, Atiku said, “It is very dire. No doubt about that. I, I feel, disappointed. The next generation after me, many of them had been governors, had been senators. Instead of me to see an improvement in the level of governance at the state level and so on and so forth, I don’t see it. So I feel a little bit distressed.”

Speaking on the coalition recently formed with the former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai and possibly the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, he said, “We had a similar, you know, one who was in 2014. I mean excuse me.

“And there were about four of us, is it two or three? We all ran for president and one of us emerged, and we all supported the one who emerged, and he won. I don’t know because there has to be, first of all, a viable platform, you know, and more than any other time in the political history of this country, particularly since the return of democracy, I have not seen Nigeria in dire need of, you know, an an experience and credible leadership during this time.”