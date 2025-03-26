I Apologize For The Insults – Natasha Tells Ezekwesili

Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has apologized to former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, over an altercation at the Senate on Tuesday.

Naija News reported that during the Senate Ethics and Privileges Committee hearing on sexual allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Senator Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, and Ezekwesili engaged in verbal insults.

Ezekwesili told the Ebonyi North Senator and Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate to ‘shut up’, which caused Nwaebonyi to call her a ‘fool‘.

The former Minister also described him as a disgrace to the Senate; the Senator described her as a disgrace to womanhood.

On her 𝕏 handle, on Wednesday, the Kogi Central Senator lauded the former Minister of Solid Minerals for her commitment to integrity and courage.

She added that Ezekwesili took the insult for her (Natasha) and other women.

“Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, Ma’am, I apologize for the insults. Know you took them for me… for us … as a mother and as a leader. Know that you are a true icon of integrity, courage, and visionary leadership. Your unwavering commitment to good governance, education and democracy continues to inspire generations. A champion of accountability…Nigerians appreciate you. I celebrate your brilliance, resilience and selfless service. You are a hero,” she wrote.