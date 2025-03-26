House Of Reps Advances Bills For Creation Of Four New States

The House of Representatives has advanced four bills proposing the creation of additional states, passing them through the second reading.

Naija News reports that these bills are part of 42 constitutional amendment proposals currently under review by the 10th Assembly.

Presented during Wednesday’s plenary by House Leader Rep. Julius Ihonvbere and seconded by Minority Leader Rep. Kingsley Chinda, the bills seek to amend the 1999 Constitution to establish new states across various regions of Nigeria.

The proposed states include:

1. Oke-Ogun, Ijebu, and Ife-Ijesa States – Sponsored by Rep. Oluwole Oke (HB.1098), this bill aims to amend the First Schedule of the Constitution to create three additional states.

2. Tiga State – Sponsored by Rep. Ghali Mustapha Tijani (HB.1308), this bill proposes carving out Tiga State from Kano State, with its capital in Rano.

3. Orlu State – Proposed by Rep. Ikweagwuonu Ugochinyere (HB.1430), this bill seeks to establish Orlu State in the South East region.

4. Etiti State – Sponsored by Rep. George Ibezimako Ozodinobi (HB.1998), this bill aims to create Etiti State from the existing five South Eastern states, with Okigwe as its capital.

After being subjected to a voice vote by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, who presided over the plenary, the bills were passed and referred to the House Committee on Constitution Review.

This development follows the passage of 39 other constitutional amendment bills earlier in the week, all of which have also been forwarded to the committee for further deliberation.