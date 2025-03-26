Hausa/Fulani Are Not Happy With Tinubu, He May Lose 2027 – Garba

A former member of President Bola Tinubu’s campaign council, Adamu Garba, has said unless the President retraces his steps, he may lose the North’s support in the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain said the Hausa/Fulani community feels alienated by the President.

In an interview with AIT on Wednesday, Garba stated that President Tinubu failed to carry along politicians who helped him win the 2023 election.

He stressed that the opposition parties were already capitalizing on the President’s lapses to rally Northerners against the President.

On the way forward, Garba advised the President to use the remaining two years of his administration to recalibrate his political moves.

He emphasized that Northern politicians with the President may leave him by 2027 if he did not work hard on his political choices.

His words: “I think he has lost his diplomacy and also lost his reach, and a kind of politics of inclusivity with so many people of the Northwest and the Northeast, especially to be very candid with you, the Hausa/Fulani communities are feeling alienated. So because of this challenge, you will see that so many of the leaders are disenchanted. They were feeling like government came and they were just thrown out of the window.

“Some of them are feeling that they didn’t get their fair share. The people are desperately angry. The problem that we are having in the country, ordinary people don’t have explanation to why they become, in a situation where they find themselves. So this is now… And then you have the opposition saying that because the President is anti-North, and that’s why you are suffering. So that narrative that was sold to the people. And then people are sitting well.

“Meanwhile, the people that the President is supposed to use to carry out his mission and maintain this political base, those political houses that used to maintain this base, we are not anywhere near the power equation. So they are feeling alienated. And that’s why everybody is just watching.

“I think the President needs to recalibrate his political structures in this whole area. And I think he needs to move deeper. And he has to do this reconciliation himself. Otherwise, there are so many people that are close to him, smiling, but I’m telling you, they don’t want to lose their base. And if the base say no, if they go back, they’ll betray, because this is politics, and everybody is about to survive. So the best solution is to find a way to extend his diplomatic tentacles and making sure that these people are feeling carried along.

“I am telling you, that’s exactly what will save his political interest. The President needs to take personal active interest in the political permutation of 2027. He has two years, so it’s something that he can 100% retrieve, but he really has to recalibrate his strategy going into 2027.”