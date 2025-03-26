Former Rivers LG Chairmen Visit Fubara At His Private Residence

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Wednesday, welcomed the immediate past chairmen of the 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state at his private residence in Port Harcourt.

The visit, led by the former chairman of the Association of Local Government Chairmen in Nigeria (ALGON), Rivers State Chapter, Ezebunwo Ichemati, was a show of solidarity and reaffirmation of their steadfast support for the Governor and his “Rivers First” agenda.

The former council chairmen, who appeared in high spirits, expressed their loyalty to Governor Fubara, urging the people of Rivers to continue supporting his administration despite the ongoing political challenges.

In their meeting with Fubara, they offered prayers for divine intervention, calling on residents to stay united, law-abiding, and vigilant to prevent any form of destabilization within the state.

“We continue to stand behind Governor Fubara and his administration. We urge the people of Rivers to remain resolute in their support, especially during these trying times. Together, we will overcome any challenges,” according to Vanguard, one of the former chairmen remarked during the visit.

The former chairmen’s visit follows the Supreme Court’s judgment on March 18, 2025, which invalidated the local government elections held on October 5, 2024. This decision led to the termination of their tenures.

The political climate in the state has been further heightened following the declaration of a state of emergency by President Bola Tinubu last week.

However, prior to this declaration, Governor Fubara had already instructed the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) to prepare for fresh council elections scheduled for August 9, 2025.