Edo PDP Accuses Okpebholo Of Violating Local Govt Law

The Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caretaker Committee has addressed the alleged violation of the law of Edo Local Government structure by the Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo.

Speaking via a statement signed by the Chairman of the Edo PDP Caretaker Committee, Tony Aziegbemi, the party expressed surprise that the Attorney General of Edo State, Samson Osagie, would refer to their demand that the Federal Government withholds the allocation due to the Local Government Councils of Edo State as unusual and uninformed.

The Party argued that their demands tallies with the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister for Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), who stated in December, 2024, that the purported suspension of the elected Local Government Chairmen in Edo is “illegal and unconstitutional”.

They wondered the kind of legal advice Osagie was offering to the governor, considering the legal gaffes he makes in his public statements.

The statement reads in part, “We have read the statement credited to the Attorney General of Edo State, Samson Osagie, in which he attempted to refute our call on the Federal Government to follow the Constitution and apply the Supreme Court Judgment in the Local Government Autonomy case of AG, Federation V. AG Abia and 35 others, by withholding the allocation due to the Local Government Councils of Edo State which are being chaired by Senator Monday Okpebholo’s appointees rather than the duly elected Chairmen. Being in contempt of the Supreme Court – the Apex Court of the land, we also called on the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation to commence contempt proceedings against the Edo State officials who are in disobedience of the Court Orders.

“We are rather surprised that Samson Osagie, who was recently reinstated from his suspension as Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, will refer to our demand as “unusual and uninformed.” Our position tallies with, and reechoes what the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister for Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN stated in December, 2024 that the purported suspension of the elected Local Government Chairmen in Edo is “illegal and unconstitutional,” and was unequivocal that it is in breach of the Supreme Court Judgment of July 11, 2024. Is the Attorney General of the Federation also uninformed?

“There is unanimity amongst lawyers and Judges that this is the correct position of the law. Committal for disobedience of any Court Order is a follow up action for anyone in disobedience. We expect Osagie to know this as it is elementary. One shudders at the kind of legal advice being offered to the Governor if the Attorney General can make such legal gaffes in his public Statements.

“His attempt to hoodwink the public by stating that the elected members are still in place will not fly. Such misinformation and alternative facts are known only to him and his ilk in their alternative universe. Pray, Osagie, a few posers for you: Who is the Chairman, substantive or acting, of Oredo Local Government?

“Under what law, power, or authority were the Chairmen of the Councils suspended or removed?

“What law gives the State Assembly power to suspend or remove Council Chairmen?

“We note the reference to a so-called report by a kangaroo group of APC members and stalwarts constituted by Okpebholo to witch hunt the elected Local Government officials. Under what law was this band of aggrieved busybodies set up?

“Is it not ironic that Samson Osagie, should refer to the Chairmen as “undergoing some inquisition arising from complaints of sleaze and corruption” when he had also been accused of “grave official financial infraction” and was only recently recalled following a secret investigation that was devoid of transparency or openness?”