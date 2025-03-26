[BREAKING] Defamation: IGP Asks Court To Revoke Bail Of Pastor Paul Enenche’s Kinsman, Abraham Daniel

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has requested the Magistrate’s Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja to revoke the bail of Oboyinlo Enenche Peter, a relative of Pastor Paul Enenche, due to alleged breaches of his bail conditions in an ongoing criminal defamation case.

Oboyinlo Enenche Peter, along with Abraham Daniel and others who are reportedly at large, are facing trial in the Magistrate Court located in Wuse Zone 6, Abuja, for purportedly defaming the character of Pastor Paul Enenche, the General Overseer of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, and Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

In a Motion on Notice submitted to the court on March 17 by his attorney, Francis Gabriel Esq., from the Legal Prosecution Section of the Nigeria Police Force, IGP Egbetokun accused Peter of not adhering to the conditions of his bail.

As a result of this alleged infraction, the police chief, Egbetokun, is seeking a court order to remand Peter in the custody of the Nigeria Correctional Service until the conclusion of his trial.

Naija News understands that the application was filed in accordance with section 35 (f, 44 (2) K. 251(d) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), Section 4 of the Police Act, and various sections of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015, as well as the court’s inherent jurisdiction.

The basis for the application is the claim of a breach of bail terms.

It is worth noting that this development follows a petition filed by the defendants in the case—Abraham Daniel, a former pastor at Dunamis, and Peter Enenche—against the presiding Magistrate, Chief Emmanuel A. Iyanna, alleging misconduct and a blatant disregard for legal procedures.

However, among the six grounds for the application, the Applicant aduced that “the 1st Defendant after being granted bail by this Honourable Court went and made several publications on facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms defaming the Character of the General Overseer of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre and consequently was found to be committing the same offence for which he is standing trial before this Honourable Court.

“The 1st Defendant also made publication touching on the substance of the criminal trial ongoing before this Honourable Court without the consent of this Court and with the target of ridiculing this Court in the eye of the general public.

“That the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 empowers this Honourable Court to revoke the bail of the 1st Defendant whenever the 1st Defendant is found to be committing another offence while on bail.

“That unless this Honourable Court intervenes by granting this application, the Respondents will get away with their plans of truncating the justice of this case.”

The suit is between Inspector General of Police as Complainant/Applicant and Oboyinlo Enenche Peter, Mr. Abraham Daniel and Others At Large as 1st to 3rd Defendants/Respondents.

The three reliefs the applicant sought are as follows; “AN order of this Honourable Court revoking the bail of the 1st Defend ant, Oboyinlo Enenche Peter for violating the Condition of his bail.

“AN ORDER remanding the 1st Defendant at the Custody of the Nigeria Correctional Service pending the conclusion of trial of this case.

“And such further order(s) as this Honourable Court may deem fit to make in these circumstances of this case.”