Breaking: Niger Delta Congress President Detained Over Planned Protest Against Fubara’s Suspension

The President of the Niger Delta Congress (NDC) has been detained by the Nigeria Police Force following the group’s planned protest against President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

Naija News learnt that the NDC President was arrested in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Tuesday and is currently being held at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in the state.

According to sources familiar with the situation who spoke with SaharaReporters, the police initially invited the spokesperson for the NDC, Mudiaga Ogboru, over his criticism of the emergency rule and for urging the people of the Niger Delta to protest or express their disapproval through other civil means.

However, instead of waiting for Ogboru’s arrival, the police proceeded to arrest the NDC President, who has been in custody since the previous day.

A source who spoke under anonymity confirmed the sequence of events, “The police sent an invitation to the spokesperson of the Niger Delta Congress, Mudiaga Ogboru, for criticizing the emergency rule in Rivers and for encouraging Niger Delta people to express their disapproval through protest or other means. But instead of waiting for him, the police arrested the NDC President.”

The NDC spokesperson, Mudiaga Ogboru, confirmed the arrest to SaharaReporters. He revealed that he had received two different invitations, one from the Lagos State Police Command and another from the Rivers State Police Command, related to the planned protest.

“I actually received two invitations, one from the Lagos Police Command and one from the Rivers State Police Command. It’s about our planned protest against the emergency rule in Rivers. Since they couldn’t get me, they went ahead to arrest our president in Rivers, who is living in Port Harcourt,” Ogboru said.

A copy of the invitation letter obtained by SaharaReporters reads, “Sir/Madam

“INVITATION TO THE POLICE STATION:

“You are invited to see the Officer in charge SID at the above-named Police Station/Post in connection with a case reported on the 23rd day of MARCH, 2025. It is just a fact-finding invitation and your very co-operation will be much appreciated; on arrival please report to O/C SID of the SID OFFICE, Ikeja LAG.

“Looking forward to seeing you on or before 25TH MAR, 2025:11:00 am.”