Breaking: Customs Begins Implementation Of Zero Tax On Imported Pharmaceutical Inputs

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has commenced the implementation of zero tariffs, excise duties and value-added tax (VAT) on imported pharmaceutical inputs for two years.

Naija News reports that the latest development follows President Bola Tinubu’s approval.

In a statement on Wednesday, Customs said the implementation commenced after Tinubu directed comprehensive guidelines for the exemption of import duty and value-added tax (VAT) on critical raw materials used in manufacturing pharmaceutical products.

More details to come…