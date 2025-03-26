APC Urged To Endorse Gov. Oborevwori For 2027 Gubernatorial Race

The Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been advised to adopt Governor Sheriff Oborevwori as its gubernatorial candidate for the 2027 elections.

Naija News reports that this call was made by Francis Ejiroghene Waive, the House of Representatives member for Ughelli North, Ughelli South, and Udu Federal Constituency.

During a media interaction, Hon. Waive commended Governor Oborevwori’s governance style, emphasizing his strong relationship with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He praised the governor’s performance, stating: “Gov Sheriff has shocked every Deltan with his people-oriented programs and quality projects.”

He highlighted that Oborevwori’s alignment with the APC would not only add value to the party but also resolve its internal crisis in Delta State.

Hon. Waive further asserted: “It will be impossible for any other candidate to beat Gov Sheriff come 2027.

“I can see Gov Sheriff Oborevwori and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu coasting to victory on the APC ticket. This synergy is what APC Delta needs at this moment. Not only will this bring peace to the party, it will make victory very certain.”

The lawmaker also pointed out that the principle of governorship rotation among Delta’s three senatorial districts favors Oborevwori, who would only be seeking one more term in office.

He urged Deltans to rally behind this move, emphasizing its potential to unify the party and drive the state’s progress.

“I want victory for my party and for President Tinubu. This is the way to go. Moreover, the rotation of the governorship between the three senatorial districts favors Governor Sheriff, who has only one term left. I call on all Deltans to support this move as it will further unite us as a people,” he added.