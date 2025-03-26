APC Dismisses Nationwide Congress Timetable

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the circulating timetable for its nationwide congress.

Naija News reports that the National Publicity Secretary of APC, Felix Morka, said the purported timetable circulating did not emanate from the leadership of the party.

In a statement on Wednesday, the party’s spokesman stated that a valid notice of activities for its nationwide congress would be communicated through the party’s official information platforms in due course.

Morka further urged the party members to disregard the timetable in circulation as it is fake.

It read: “The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to a purported timetable/schedule of activities in circulation for the Party’s nationwide congresses.

“The said timetable/schedule of activities is fake and did not emanate from the Party. The Party has not issued any notice or timetable/schedule of activities for congresses as it has yet to make any decision in that regard.

“A valid notice or schedule of activities for congresses will be communicated through the Party’s official information platforms in due course.

“We urge Party members, officials, the media, and the general public to disregard the said timetable for nationwide congresses.”

Recall that APC held its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on February 26. During the meeting, the party passed a vote of confidence on President Bola Tinubu, its National Chairman, Umar Ganduje and members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).