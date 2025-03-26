Again, Another Kano Commissioner Resigns

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has accepted the resignation of Muhammad Inuwa Idris, the commissioner for the newly established Ministry of Internal Security and Special Services.

Naija News reports that Idris, a retired major-general, was appointed to the position in August 2024.

In a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Dawakin Tofa, Governor Yusuf expressed his sincere gratitude to Mr. Idris for his service to the state during his brief tenure.

The governor acknowledged the former commissioner’s significant contributions to the initial establishment of the ministry.

“We thank Major General Muhammad Inuwa Idris (Rtd) for his unwavering commitment and contributions to the development of Kano State, starting from his military career. We wish him a peaceful and fulfilling retirement as he transitions into a well-deserved rest from public service,” Governor Yusuf stated.

The governor also described Idris as a dedicated public servant and a patriotic Nigerian, highlighting that his tenure, though short, had laid a solid foundation for the ministry’s operations, which his successor could build upon to ensure its continued success.

This follows the resignation of another state commissioner, Mohammed Diggol, on January 5, who served as the Commissioner for Project Monitoring and Evaluation.