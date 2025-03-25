You Will Ultimately Face Unfortunate Consequences – Sanusi Sends Warning To Those Against His Emirship

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, has called on the residents of the state to uphold peace and respect the law to ensure the stability in the state.

He made the appeal while speaking at a special Iftar (breaking of fast) at his palace on Sunday. Sanusi denounced those opposing his reinstatement, declaring that “fire would consume those inciting unrest in the city.”

The monarch stated that those against his emirship are defying God’s will, adding that they would “ultimately face unfortunate consequences for opposing what has been divinely ordained”.

“We urge everyone to maintain peace. This issue is beyond us; it is about God’s will, and He needs no one’s assistance,” the Emir said in Hausa.

“Let us be patient and continue praying, for God will always support those on the right path.

“May fire consume anyone seeking to cause trouble in Kano. May Allah protect us and our community from all evil. Let us remain peaceful and steadfast in prayer.

“Whoever challenges God’s judgment will never succeed,” he added.

Sanusi’s remarks come on the heels of a directive from the governor of Kano, Abba Yusuf, that emirate councils should commence sallah durbar preparations.

Yusuf asked all four emirates in Kano to commence preparations for the sallah durbar to ensure that citizens and visitors enjoy the festive period to the fullest.

Subsequently, the deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, notified security agencies of plans to hold a durbar and commemorate his fifth year as the city’s monarch.

The tussle over the emirship of Kano has lasted for months.

In May 2024, a high court in Kano restrained Bayero from parading himself as the emir following the reinstatement of Muhammad Sanusi II.