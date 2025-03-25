World Cup Qualifiers: Zimbabwe In Nigeria To Make History – Captain

Zimbabwe’s national football team captain, Marshall Munetsi, has expressed a strong determination as the Warriors prepare to face off against Nigeria’s Super Eagles at 5 p.m. today, March 25.

The crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match, which will be held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, is a must-win for both the Super Eagles and Zimbabwe, who are currently struggling in Group C.

Despite currently sitting at the bottom of their qualifying group with only three points from five matches, Munetsi remains optimistic about the possibility of an upset in what he describes as a historic opportunity for his team.

During a pre-match interview on Monday, Munetsi declared, “I hope you guys know that we are not here for a holiday; we are here to make our own history.”

Adding to Munetsi’s sentiments, winger Tawanda Chirewa emphasized that the Warriors will not be cowed by the Super Eagles’ formidable reputation.

“I’m just focused on recovery and preparing to go again on Tuesday against Nigeria, which is a very good team,” Chirewa remarked. “Many of their players compete in the top leagues in England and Europe, but I’m eager to go out there and showcase my talents. Our squad has a wealth of talented players as well, so there’s no reason to fear Nigeria.”

An unexpected victory for Zimbabwe against Nigeria could reignite their hopes of claiming one of the automatic qualification spots in Group C. However, Nigeria, under the guidance of coach Eric Chelle, has recently gained momentum following a crucial victory over Rwanda and will be equally keen to secure another win.

Both teams understand the implications of this match, making it not just a contest of skill but also a battle of wills on the road to the World Cup.