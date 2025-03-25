World Cup Qualifiers: South Africa May Lose Three Points For Using Ineligible Player

South Africa, currently leading Group C in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Africa qualifiers, faces potential consequences for fielding an ineligible player in their recent 2-0 victory against Lesotho last Friday.

The South African midfielder in question, Teboho Mokoena, had accumulated two yellow cards in prior matches, which disqualified him from participating in the game against Lesotho.

Mokoena received his first yellow card during a 2-1 home win against the Benin Republic in November 2023 and was cautioned again in a 3-1 victory over Zimbabwe in June 2024.

Despite this, he was included in the starting lineup against Lesotho, where he played 82 minutes before being substituted for Thalente Mbatha.

FIFA’s qualifying regulations stipulate that a player who accumulates two yellow cards is ineligible to compete in subsequent matches.

According to FIFA guidelines, players or team officials must automatically be suspended after receiving two cautions either in one match or across different matches in the competition.

There is an opportunity for Nigeria or Lesotho—who currently trail South Africa by four points in the group—to formally protest this situation. However, any protest needs to be submitted promptly.

FIFA states that concerns regarding player eligibility must be presented in writing to the FIFA Match Commissioner within two hours of the match, followed by a full report within 24 hours to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee. If the deadline is not met, the protest may be disregarded.

If the protest is successful, Lesotho could be awarded three points, bringing their total to eight. This outcome could significantly alter the standings, allowing Nigeria to possibly overtake South Africa, depending on the results of upcoming matches.

As it stands, South Africa leads the group with 10 points, followed closely by the Benin Republic with eight points, Rwanda with seven points, and Nigeria in fourth place with six points after five matches. Looking ahead, South Africa’s upcoming match against the Benin Republic will be crucial in determining their position in this competitive group.