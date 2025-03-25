World Cup Qualifiers: Chelle Names Six Outstanding Players In Super Eagles Squad

Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, has identified six standout players in his squad as Nigeria prepares for their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Warriors of Zimbabwe.

Chelle will be aiming to secure another victory for the Super Eagles when they face Zimbabwe on Tuesday evening at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, with kickoff scheduled for 5:00 pm.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference on Monday, Chelle praised the talent within his squad, singling out Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Victor Boniface, Samuel Chukwueze, Tolu Arokodare, and Sadiq Umar as exceptional players.

“Victor is a superstar so we need to work together, every player needs to work together to help our star score lot of goals,” Chelle told reporters in Uyo.

He further emphasized the overall quality of the squad, stating, “Every player in this team is a great star. Alongside Victor, you have Boniface, Tolu, Umar, Lookman, Samuel [Chukwueze], you have many great players.”

The coach also stressed the importance of a unified playing style, saying, “We need to play with the same identification, just for scoring goals. This is why we need to bring a game project for the team.”

A victory against Zimbabwe will earn the Super Eagles nine points, significantly strengthening their chances of securing qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.