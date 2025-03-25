World Athletics Introduces Swab Test To Verify Female Athletes’ Eligibility

World Athletics has approved the use of a cheek swab test to determine an athlete’s biological sex, reinforcing its stance on maintaining the integrity of female competition.

The President of the International Track and Field Federation, Sebastian Coe, described the decision as a crucial step in protecting the female category.

Speaking at a press conference following the World Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, Coe emphasized the significance of the policy.

“It’s important to do it because it maintains everything that we’ve been talking about, and particularly recently, about not just talking about the integrity of female women’s sport, but actually guaranteeing it,” Coe stated.

According to him, the decision followed extensive consultations, with the feedback overwhelmingly supporting the new measure. He also clarified that the swab test is designed to be non-invasive.

“Overwhelmingly, the view has come back that this is absolutely the way to go,” he said, stressing that the policy is meant to provide confidence in fair competition.

Acknowledging potential legal challenges, Coe reaffirmed his commitment to defending the policy.

“I would never have set off down this path to protect the female category in sport if I’d been anything other than prepared to take the challenge head-on,” he asserted.

He further referenced past rulings from the Court of Arbitration for Sport upholding regulations on difference of sex development (DSD), emphasizing that World Athletics will remain steadfast in enforcing its policies.

The announcement comes just a week after Coe placed third in the race for the International Olympic Committee presidency, a position ultimately secured by former Zimbabwean Olympic swimmer Kirsty Coventry.