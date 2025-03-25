Wike’s Aide Reveals The True Owner Of Wadata Plaza, Claims Plaza Does Not Belong To PDP

The Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and New Media to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, Lere Olayinka, has revealed that most members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are unaware that the party’s national headquarters, Wadata Plaza, does not actually belong to them.

Speaking on Arise Television’s “The Morning Show” on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, Olayinka stated that even he was unaware of this fact until recently. The building, located at Wuse Zone 5 in Abuja, has long been regarded as the PDP’s national headquarters.

Naija News reports that recently, the FCT Minister, who is also a member of the PDP, took the bold step of revoking the land title of Wadata Plaza.

The government’s decision was due to the PDP’s failure to pay ground rent for the property. In addition, the title for the party’s unfinished national secretariat in the Central Area Business District of Abuja was also revoked.

This move has generated strong condemnation from PDP leaders, who have accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration of attempting to stifle opposition. They argue that these actions are politically motivated and designed to undermine the PDP’s influence.

Justifying the revocation, Olayinka explained that the property in question does not actually belong to the PDP. According to him, Wadata Plaza is owned by former Senate leader, Senator Samaila Mamman.

“Wadata does not belong to the PDP; most members don’t know. I did not even know until two weeks ago,” Olayinka revealed.

He recounted that in 2005, the PDP attempted to purchase the property, but after they approached then Minister of the FCT, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, they were told to pay ₦26.9 million.

Olayinka stated that the PDP, which was the ruling party at the time, failed to come up with the required payment.

“The PDP moved to buy the property from Senator Samaila in 2005, and after that, they wrote to the Minister of the FCT, Malam El-Rufai, a member of the PDP at that time, saying that we were buying this property, asking for the minister’s consent, which is the normal thing you do when you’re buying a property,” Olayinka explained.

He continued, “A response was made to the PDP, saying that you have to pay a fee amounting to ₦26.9 million in 2005. The Chairman of PDP then, Vincent Ogbulafor, wrote to the FCT minister saying that money is too much. Imagine PDP at that time, the party in power, saying it does not have ₦26 million to pay, and El-Rufai insisted that the PDP must do the right thing, just as Wike is doing now.”

With the revocation of the land title, Olayinka concluded that the building now rightfully belongs to Senator Samaila Mamman.