‘Wike Has Captured The Presidency, Prepares List Of New LG Administrator For Ibas’ – Asari Dokubo

The Da-Amakiri Tubo and Amanyanabo of the Elem Kalabari Kingdom, Asari Dokubo, has made fresh allegations against the Minister of the Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, following alleged plans by the Rivers State sole administrator, Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, to announce new Local Government Area (LGA) administrators.

Naija News reports that Ibas is planning to announce new council administrators despite the clear constitutional provisions and the recent court ruling, which upheld the autonomy of local governments.

The alleged plan to appoint new administrators has raised serious concerns about the erosion of democratic principles.

According to the sources, if implemented, the move would not only defy the Supreme Court’s ruling but would also represent an affront to the democratic rights of Rivers State citizens.

The sources disclosed that names of supposed administrators have already been compiled, raising fears of an orchestrated attempt to subvert the will of the people.

Such actions could plunge the local government system into further crisis, setting a dangerous precedent for executive overreach.

In a viral video online, Dokubo alleged that Wike had captured the presidency and prepared a list of his loyalists as appointees for Ibas.

He claimed that Wike had also captured the judiciary and security agencies, but Ijaw people are restraining themselves from fighting back because of the danger the former governor is inviting.

According to Dokubo, if the Ijaw people are allowed, it will embolden the Southeast and spiral out of control.