Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 25th March, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday 25th March, 2025

Twelve inmates have escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Koton Karfe, Kogi State, following an early morning jailbreak that has sparked a manhunt for the escapees.

Sources at the National Headquarters of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) confirmed to The Guardian that the incident took place early on Monday morning, with the inmates reportedly breaking free in a coordinated escape. The escapees are all Awaiting Trial Inmates (ATI).

National Spokesman for the NCoS, Abubakar Umar, confirmed the jailbreak to the platform and stated that two of the inmates had already been recaptured, with efforts ongoing to apprehend the remaining ten escapees.

Umar assured the public that all available search mechanisms were being deployed to locate and recapture the inmates.

Tragically, Umar also revealed that one correctional officer was killed during the escape attempt. Further investigations are likely underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the officer’s death and the scale of the jailbreak operation.

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has cautioned those asking him to fulfil his promise to assess President Bola Tinubu’s administration after one year in office, which elapsed on May 29, 2024.

Naija News recalls that on December 24, 2023, Soyinka visited Tinubu in his Bourdillon residence in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State.

When asked by journalists to assess Tinubu’s administration, which started on May 29, 2023, the Nobel laureate said he would reserve his comments about Tinubu’s government till after one year, in May 2024.

Critics and opposition parties have accused Tinubu of mismanaging the economy, with all-time high inflation and unprecedented cost of living.

Tinubu’s administration would be two years in office by May 29, 2025, and many Nigerians had expected Soyinka to fulfill his promise to assess the government.

However, while speaking on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief programme on Monday, Soyinka urged Nigerians not to work on his timetable for him.

Soyinka questioned why people expect him to assess Tinubu when he did not do it for former presidents.

According to him, many conscientious persons have been speaking on Tinubu’s government, adding that assessing any government is a collective responsibility of like-minded persons.

The suspension of 10 Zamfara State Assembly members for 13 months has sparked controversy, with the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) accusing Governor Dauda Lawal of displaying anti-democratic tendencies.

In a statement issued on Sunday, CDD Convener Ibrahim Yakubu claimed that the lawmakers were suspended “simply for expressing concerns” about the state’s security situation.

He argued that Governor Lawal’s actions have paralyzed legislative activities and deprived the people of Zamfara of effective representation.

Yakubu called on President Bola Tinubu to immediately declare a state of emergency in Zamfara for a minimum period of six months.

He also urged President Tinubu to use all available resources to address the crisis in Zamfara, calling for swift action to secure the state’s resources, protect citizens, and hold those responsible for the situation accountable.

Yakubu further criticized Governor Lawal’s tenure, describing it as “an unmitigated disaster” and accusing him of undermining democracy.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has raised concerns over the state of democracy in Africa, arguing that it is not just failing but dying due to its disconnect from the continent’s values and realities.

Speaking at the 60th birthday colloquium of former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha, in Abuja, Obasanjo lamented that Africa’s governance system has become one where leaders “grab everything illegally and corruptly” while telling the people to “go to court,” despite knowing that justice remains elusive.

The former President stressed that true democracy should serve all people, not just a privileged few, and called for a system rooted in African traditions rather than a flawed adaptation of Western liberal democracy.

He further challenged the definition of democracy being applied in Africa, highlighting that before colonial rule, African societies had their own governance structures that effectively served their people.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is currently in a high-level meeting to discuss a petition seeking the recall of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central in the National Assembly.

According to The Guardian, INEC’s Acting Director of Publicity, Esther Chibuikem, confirmed the meeting, which is taking place at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

The meeting follows the receipt of the petition, which was submitted by the Secretary to the Commission, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, on Monday.

Naija News reports that the latest development comes after the Federal High Court sitting in Lokoja, Kogi State, overturned an earlier ruling that had restrained INEC from proceeding with the recall process initiated by constituents from Kogi Central Senatorial District.

In a judgment delivered on Friday, the court affirmed that the recall process is constitutionally valid and aligns with the civic rights of the constituents.

The court further urged the constituents to continue exercising their rights in a peaceful and orderly manner.

This legal battle had previously seen the court grant an interim injunction on Thursday, which restrained INEC, its staff, agents, and representatives from accepting or acting on any petition containing signatures from the Kogi Central Senatorial District.

With the ruling now overturned, the way is clear for the petition to be considered and acted upon, in accordance with the constitutional rights of the people of Kogi Central.

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said democracy has failed in Nigeria, under the current administration.

Naija News reports that Obi recalled the intervention of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former Senate President Ken Nnamani to prevent his impeachment when he was governor.

The former Governor of Anambra State said unlike in the current administration, in which a president suspended a governor, the court was largely free from corruption under Obasanjo and former President Musa Yaradua.

He stated this on Monday while speaking as one of the panelists, at Emeka Ihedioha‘s 60th birthday democracy colloquium, in Abuja.

The Labour Party’s former presidential candidate disagreed with the Catholic Archbishop of Sokoto Archdiocese, Hassan Matthew Kukah, who said democracy has not failed but was a work in progress.

Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, has accused the founder of Light Nation Church, Apostle Femi Lazarus, of charging students $150 to attend his ministry school, which provides teachings on Christianity.

Naija News reports that trouble started between the duo over their opposing stances on whether gospel singers should charge fees for performing at church events and programmes.

In a viral video, Pastor Lazarus criticised gospel musicians who demand payment for ministering, asserting they should trust God for provision rather than prioritise financial gain.

He argued that gospel artists are ministers of the gospel, not just performers.

In response, Timi Dakolo firmly opposed Pastor Lazarus’ view, accusing pastors of coercing gospel singers to offer free services when they have various financial obligations.

Timi Dakolo further suggested that pastors should focus on developing their church choirs instead of expecting professional gospel singers to perform without compensation.

In a post via his Instagram page on Monday, March 24, 2025, Dakolo shared a screenshot of the enrollment fee of approximately $150 per person at Pastor Lazarus’ ministry school.

Timi Dakolo criticized the pastor for selling the gift and revelation freely given to him.

Veteran Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko has lamented that he has failed to strike gold despite being in the Nollywood industry for over 60 years.

Speaking on The Honest Bunch podcast, Kosoko explained that he is comfortable but cannot be considered rich according to the Nigerian standard.

The 71-year-old film star emphasized that piracy has significantly impacted the Nigerian movie industry and called for harsher penalties for pirates.

According to him, “I have been in this [movie] industry for this long. I thank God that I can eat three square meals. But can I claim to be a rich man by Nigerian standards? No.

“The punishment in the copyright law for piracy is still not strong enough as far as I am concerned. Somebody who has been pirating people’s works for years is a billionaire, so how much do you want to fine him?

“Fine him N500 million, and he will just bring it out of what he has sold. But if you attach a 20-year jail sentence to it with no option of a fine, people will refrain from piracy.”

Former Nigeria international Victor Ikpeba believes Victor Osimhen has the potential to surpass the all-time Super Eagles goals record currently held by the late Rashidi Yekini.

On Friday, March 21, Victor Osimhen showcased his exceptional skills by scoring two goals in Nigeria’s 2-0 victory over the Amavubi of Rwanda, bringing his tally to an impressive 25 goals in just 39 appearances for the Super Eagles.

This remarkable performance has propelled him to second place on the all-time Super Eagles’ scoring list, now only 12 goals shy of Yekini’s formidable record of 37.

Ikpeba, reflecting on Osimhen’s trajectory, stated, “Based on the way he is performing, I have no doubt that Osimhen will soon eclipse Yekini’s monumental record.”

He praised the Napoli striker’s dedication and commitment to the national team

Zimbabwe head coach, Michael Nees, has emphasized the importance of a strong start in their upcoming match against Nigeria.

The Zimbabwe coach is adamant that his players need to maintain complete focus from the first whistle to the final minute in this critical encounter.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier, which is scheduled to take place at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 25, presents a vital opportunity for both Nigeria and Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe will be looking for a win to rejuvenate their campaign after a recent 2-2 draw with Benin Republic, while the Super Eagles come off a strong 2-0 victory against Rwanda.

Also, Zimbabwe midfielder Andy Rinomhota is optimistic about his team’s chances against the Super Eagles. Despite Nigeria being favourites due to their impressive lineup, Rinomhota sees room for positivity, drawing confidence from their previous 1-1 draw earlier in the campaign.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.