Tinubu May Take More States through Emergency Rule - Odeyemi Warns Govs

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Diran Odeyemi, has advised governors to challenge President Bola Tinubu’s state of emergency in Rivers State.

Naija News reported that former spokesman of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Anabs Sara-Igbe, also called on opposition parties governors and members of the National Assembly to be wary of the President’s action in Rivers State as he may come for their states.

In an interview with News Central on Monday, Odeyemi noted that there was no justification for the President’s action.

He argued that it was the desire to secure major ground ahead of the 2027 election that made President Tinubu declare a state of emergency in Rivers.

The PDP chieftain stated that the call by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the same state of emergency to be declared in Osun State showed what the party’s intention was.

He said, “All politicians, usually at the presidency, they always have their target on three good states, that is Lagos, Rivers, and Kano. This is simply because they know that the turnout of votes from these three states and considering their economic stand, is always states that they want to have in their city. So, for my Ahmed Bola Tinubu, if anything minute, is happening in Rivers, and he is seizing that opportunity to take over Rivers, that is the reason why the governors and everybody are saying there are not enough evidence or criteria to demonstrate that emergency rule should come down.

“Bola Tinubu as a governor in Lagos state then, all what he fought against are exactly what he is doing now. We have read many of his statements where he condemned, absolutely, an emergency rule. And you will think as a democrat, if he has that opportunity to become the president, he will never repeat the idea of instituting an emergency rule anywhere in the country.

“He has started with Rivers, and if you are concerned with what is happening elsewhere, immediately after it happened in Rivers, even the politicians, the APC in Osun, have started calling for emergency rule in Osun simply because of mere community clash. That is, what they cannot get through the ballot box. They believe they can get it through emergency, through the adoption of emergency rule, or through the back door.

“And this is why it is very important, not only for the governors to challenge this. It is a good exercise to test the Constitution on the right of the president to declare emergency rule anywhere in the country. Because if care is not taken, and if the Rivers state issue is taken lightly or allowed to go, you can be rest assured that it may extend to other states, irrespective of whatever is the minor occurrence or situation that does not even warrant emergency rule. If you think there is anything, be a risk for some coronavirus who will makeista come from the right of the United States is safe.”