‘This Is A Big Blow’ – Ngozi Ezeonu Reacts To Death Of Popular Nollywood Actress

Nollywood actress, Ngozi Ezeonu, has expressed sadness over the demise of her colleague, Nkechi Nweje.

Naija News reports that Nollywood actor, Stanley Ontop, in a social media post, announced that Nkechi died after a brief illness.

In a post via her Instagram page on Tuesday, March 25, 2026, Ngozi said she was unaware that Nkechi Nweje had been sick.

While describing Nkechi’s death as a big blow, the thespian said the deceased was one of the nicest people she had met in the Nollywood industry.

She wrote, “It is so difficult to believe you are gone ezigbo nwanyi onicha. I never knew you were ill. So I will never see your ever smiling face again. Nkechi, you were one of the nicest people I met in Nollywood. This is indeed a big blow. GO WELL, MY BEAUTIFUL SISTER.”

In other news, veteran Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko, has lamented that he has failed to strike gold despite being in the Nollywood industry for over 60 years.

Speaking on The Honest Bunch podcast, Kosoko explained that he is comfortable but cannot be considered rich according to the Nigerian standard.

The 71-year-old film star emphasized that piracy has significantly impacted the Nigerian movie industry and called for harsher penalties for pirates.

Jide Kosoko began acting as a child actor in 1964 in a television production named Makanjuola.

Since then, he has featured in hundreds of Nollywood movies in English and Yoruba.