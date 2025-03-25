Super Eagles Risk Losing Six Players, Ikpeba Forsees South Africa Dropping Points

Six players from the Super Eagles are on the brink of a one-match suspension due to accumulating yellow cards in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying series.

Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, Tolu Arokodare, Bright Osayi-Samuel, and Sadiq Umar have each received a yellow card during the qualifiers.

Notably, Ndidi, Iwobi, and Arokodare were cautioned in Nigeria’s recent 2-0 victory over Rwanda last Friday, while Bassey, Osayi-Samuel, and Umar received their bookings earlier in the campaign.

According to FIFA regulations, a player who receives cautions in two different matches within the same competition is subject to suspension for the following match, which must be served before any other.

The Super Eagles are set to face Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo today, and the team must stay disciplined to maintain player availability for upcoming matches.

In discussions about the group’s dynamics, former Nigeria international Victor Ikpeba expressed optimism that South Africa, currently leading Group C with 10 points from five matches, may drop points in future qualifiers.

The Super Eagles are currently in fourth place with six points and will be aiming for victory against Zimbabwe today to strengthen their chances.

Ikpeba reflected on South Africa’s recent performance, noting their prior loss to Rwanda, which indicates that they are indeed beatable. He acknowledged the improvements under coach Hugo Broos, especially their recent standout performance against Lesotho.

“But I have a mighty belief that South Africa will drop points somewhere and it is for the Super Eagles to win our remaining games because we want to be at the World Cup”, the former Nigeria international added.