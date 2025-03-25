Senate Confirms Sylvester Nwakuche As Correctional Service CG

The Senate on Tuesday, confirmed the appointment of Sylvester N. Nwakuche as the Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

Naija News reports Nwakuche had been in acting capacity since his appointment by President Bola Tinubu.

His confirmation follows the consideration of the Senate Committee on Interior, which screened him and presented its report before the lawmakers during the plenary presided over by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

“The committee found the nominee as one with an impeccable character, full of exposure, experience, intellect, energy, drive and worthy of the nomination.

“The man is not only qualified in terms of academic qualification, he has been involved in several command positions and has benefitted from training and retraining.

“The committee found the nominee suitable for the position of controller-general. No petition or incriminating report was received against the nominee,” Adams Oshiomhole, who is the chairman of the committee, said.

Akpabio thereafter put the nomination as the substantive boss of the NCoS to a voice vote and was approved by the Senators.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), has identified Senior Correctional Assistant (SCA) Shuaibu King David as the officer who was killed during the jail break on Monday at the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Koton Karfe, Kogi State.

The Correctional Service, in a statement on Tuesday by Service Spokesman, DCC Abubakar Umar, said David bravely attempted to prevent the escape of inmates and protect the integrity of the custodial facility but unfortunately lost his life in the process.

The statement described David’s courageous sacrifice as a reflection of his unwavering dedication to service and national security.

It also conveyed the condolences of the Acting Controller-General of Corrections, Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, on behalf of the entire Nigerian Correctional Service, to the family, colleagues, and loved ones of the late personnel.