Sanwo-Olu Mourns As Wife Of Lagos APC Chairman Dies

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed his condolences to the state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (AP) Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, following the demise of his wife, Ebunoluwa.

Naija News reports that Sanwo-Olu, in a post via his Facebook page on Monday, also mourned the deceased and asked God to grant Ojelabi comfort in this difficult time.

He wrote, “I want to extend my heartfelt condolences to Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman in Lagos State, on the passing of his beloved wife, Ebunoluwa Esther Ojelabi.

“Please know that my thoughts are with you during this difficult time.

“While this is an extremely difficult loss, I encourage you to take heart. Mrs. Esther Ojelabi lived a remarkable life and was a nurturing mother.

“Her warmth, kindness, and spirit touched many lives and she will be deeply missed.

“May God bless her soul and grant you comfort. We share in your grief and are here for you.”

In other news, a document has confirmed that businesswoman Aisha Achimugu is indeed under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), countering media claims from her camp that the anti-graft agency is not probing her.

Earlier reports by this newspaper revealed that Ms. Achimugu fled Nigeria after failing to honor an EFCC invitation. Following this, her aides ramped up efforts in the media to deny the investigation, with several digital and social media reports quoting unnamed sources to falsely assert that she was not under probe by the EFCC.

EFCC insiders had informed Premium Times that Ms. Achimugu, a friend to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, was summoned for questioning on March 5, 2025, in connection with allegations of money laundering and involvement in a high-profile investment scam.

A letter of investigation, dated March 4 and signed by Adebayo Adeniyi, the EFCC’s acting zonal director in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, was sent to Ms. Achimugu’s residential address in Abuja.