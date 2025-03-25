Rivers State Of Emergency: Ex-LG Chairman Backs Fubara, Accuse Tinubu Of Acting In Error

The former Chairman of Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, Chijoke Ihunwo, has accused President Bola Tinubu of acting in error by declaring a state of emergency in the state.

Naija News reports that the political crisis in Rivers State led to Tinubu declaring a state of emergency and suspending Governor Sim Fubara, his deputy and members of the House of Assembly for six months.

Speaking on Arise Television’s Morning Show, on Tuesday, Ihunwo insisted that there is no war in the state, stressing that Fubara has no link to militants.

The former chairman maintained that Governor Fubara is a very peaceful man and Nigerians are watching President Tinubu over the issue in Rivers State.

According to Ihunwo, Fubara has obeyed the Supreme Court judgment.

He said: “There is no war in Rivers State. The issue of pipeline vandalization is not true; the company has come to say that nothing like that happened.

“So for me, Mr. President acted in error by declaring a state of emergency in our state. Our governor is a very peaceful man, and Nigerians are watching what Mr. President is doing.

“Our governor is a man of peace and has no link to any militancy group. Fubara has obeyed the Supreme Court judgment.”