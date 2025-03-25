Results Of 2026 World Cup Qualifiers In African Zone Played On Monday

Match Day 6 of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the African zone, recorded some thrilling encounters across the continent on Monday.

In an exciting clash in Group I, Ghana showcased their dominance by defeating Madagascar 3-0 at the Al Hoceima Grand Stadium.

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey was instrumental in the victory, scoring two goals that demonstrated his technical finesse and striking prowess.

Additionally, West Ham United’s star Mohammed Kudus added to the tally with a well-placed shot, sealing the convincing win for the Black Stars.

The Central African Republic managed to hold Mali to a goalless draw in a tightly contested match that showcased both teams’ defensive strengths but lacked decisive finishing.

In Group H, Namibia and Equatorial Guinea battled to a 1-1 stalemate, with both sides showing glimpses of attacking flair.

Meanwhile, Liberia secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over São Tomé and Príncipe, with standout performances from their forwards.

Tunisia continued their strong campaign with a solid 2-0 win against Malawi, solidifying their position in the group with effective teamwork and strategic play.

Over in Group F, Côte d’Ivoire edged out Gambia with a narrow 1-0 victory, thanks to a skilful goal that reflected their tactical discipline.

Group A saw an explosive performance from Ethiopia, who decisively thrashed Djibouti 6-1. The Ethiopian side displayed an impressive array of attacking options, capitalizing on defensive lapses.

In contrast, Guinea-Bissau fell short against Burkina Faso, losing 1-2 in a match that highlighted Burkina Faso’s resilience and tactical awareness.

Looking ahead, fans can anticipate more thrilling action today as the Super Eagles of Nigeria prepare to take on Zimbabwe, while the Benin Republic faces off against South Africa in what promises to be another day of riveting football in the African qualifiers.