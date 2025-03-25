Relationship Between Atiku and Obasanjo Is Like A Catholic Marriage – Kukah

Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, has advised politicians to borrow a leaf from the cat-and-mouse relationship between Olusegun Obasanjo and Atiku Abubakar

He lamented that Nigeria’s democracy only works for a few selected persons.

Kukah stated this on Monday at a colloquium held at the Abuja Intercontinental Hotel to mark the 60th birthday celebration of former Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, which was chaired by Obasanjo.

In his keynote address titled ‘Is Democracy Failing in Africa?’ Kukah, lamented that the Nigerian constitution is constantly putting pressure on the judiciary. He expressed sympathy over the pressure on judges to deliver justice

According to him, “We as Africans inherited a system that is not ours, but we can’t say it is not relevant to us. There are differences between democracy in Asia and that of Africa. I feel sorry for judges. At the last election, even small me, I had people calling me, complaining, talk to this, talk to that.

“There was pressure on judges to deliver justice. I agree that there’s an urgent need to clean up the mess. Democracy is about everything, and it’s about justice. Democracy and its principles are endless contestations. There are certain things God has given us which people can’t control.

“The relationship between Obasanjo and Atiku is like a Catholic marriage. You will quarrel without breaking up. No constitution will be better than the Bible and Koran. Yet, we are still living in sin. The weaponisation of religion is a big problem in Nigeria.”