Ramadan: FG Expected To Declare March 31st, April 1st As Public Holiday

​In Nigeria, the Federal Government traditionally declares public holidays to mark significant festivals, including Eid al-Fitr, which signifies the end of Ramadan.

The exact dates for these holidays are determined based on the Islamic lunar calendar and the sighting of the moon.​

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, commenced on Saturday, March 1, 2025, and will be concluded on Sunday, March 29, 2025.

Consequently, Eid al-Fitr is anticipated to be observed on Monday, March 31, 2025, with an additional holiday on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. ​

The Nigerian government typically announces public holidays for Eid al-Fitr a few days in advance. For 2025, the Federal Government is projected to officially declare Monday, March 31, and Tuesday, April 1, 2025, as public holidays to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. ​

On these public holidays, government offices, banks, and most businesses are closed. Muslim communities across the country engage in special prayers, feasts, and charitable activities to commemorate the end of Ramadan.​

The commencement of Ramadan and the subsequent dates for Eid al-Fitr are subject to the sighting of the moon. Therefore, while the dates mentioned above are based on astronomical calculations, the actual observation may vary by one day, depending on the moon sighting. The Nigerian government usually confirms the exact dates shortly before the events.​

It’s advisable to stay updated with official announcements from the Federal Government and religious authorities for any changes to the holiday schedule.