Police Confirms Truck Carrying Tinubu’s Iftar Supplies Hijacked In Gombe State

A truck loaded with food items, including oil and sugar, intended for the Muslim community’s Iftar distribution in northern Nigeria, was hijacked in Gombe State.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Gombe Police Command, DSP Buhari Abdullahi, the hijacking took place after the initial offloading of the items, leading to public panic about the whereabouts of the remaining supplies.

In an interview with Punch on Monday, Abdullahi explained that the truck, which was carrying foodstuffs donated by Seyi Tinubu for distribution during the Ramadan fasting period, had already delivered around 90% of the goods at the All Progressives Congress (APC) secretariat. The remaining items were being transported to another location when the hijacking occurred.

“The truck was carrying Seyi Tinubu’s foodstuffs meant for Iftar. “Unfortunately, there wasn’t any security involvement until the situation escalated, and we realized something was wrong,” Abdullahi said

Naija News reports that the police responded to the situation promptly and invited the truck driver for questioning. The driver confirmed that the supplies were meant for Gombe State and explained that he had already delivered the bulk of the items before the hijacking.

Abdullahi emphasized the need for proper security measures when distributing such items, noting that crowd management should involve police personnel to prevent incidents like this from occurring.

“The ideal situation is that whenever you want to distribute items, security personnel should be engaged for crowd control.

“Unfortunately, we were not informed about the distribution until the truck was hijacked, and by then, people had begun to panic, leading to the situation,” Abdullahi said