Peter Obi Is A Failed Politician, Does He Even Know The Meaning Of Democracy? – Tinubu’s Aide

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has taken a swipe at the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, over his recent comments on the state of democracy in Nigeria.

Bwala said Obi has never taken a stand in defence of democracy and is only making cheap talks.

The presidential media aide added that Peter Obi has always focused on buying and selling and doesn’t understand democracy.

Naija News recalls the former Anambra State Governor had said democracy has failed in Nigeria under the current administration.

Obi recalled the intervention of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former Senate President Ken Nnamani to prevent his impeachment when he was governor.

He said unlike in the current administration, in which a president suspended a governor, the court was largely free from corruption under Obasanjo and former President Musa Yaradua.

He stated this on Monday while speaking as one of the panelists, at Emeka Ihedioha‘s 60th birthday democracy colloquium, in Abuja.

The Labour Party’s former presidential candidate disagreed with the Catholic Archbishop of Sokoto Archdiocese, Hassan Matthew Kukah, who said democracy has not failed but was a work in progress.

However, in direct response on Tuesday via a post on his 𝕏 account (formerly Twitter), Bwala cautioned Obi against speaking against promoting hate speech.

He wrote: “It is funny how failed politicians are trying to re-define democracy.

“@PeterObi said democracy has collapsed.

“Does he even know the meaning of democracy.

“When people were fighting for democracy, Gregory was buying and selling.

“He doesn’t have a history of any democratic activism from his school days to date.

“His expertise lies in sticking up hate speech and vitriol

“Talk Is cheap.”