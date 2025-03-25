‘PDP Leaders In Tinubu’s Govt Are Not Working For APC’ – Wike’s Aide, Olayinka

The Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and Social Media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, Lere Olayinka, has said his principal and other leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in President Bola Tinubu’s government are working for the Nigerian government and not the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that Olayinka made this known while clarifying the uproar over the decision of the FCT Administration to revoke land belonging to the PDP and other top politicians due to failure to pay ground rent for the past 20 years.

PDP’s National Secretariat was among the 4,794 affected properties revoked by Wike despite him being a member of the party.

Featuring on Arise Television Morning Shown on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, Olayinka said Wike carries out his duty without favouritism or preferential treatment.

He said, “No leader of the party is working for the opposition. I know that you are alluding to the fact that Wike is a Minister in an APC-led government.

“A Minister in the government is not working for the ruling party; he is working for the government of Nigeria, he is working for Nigeria.

“PDP leaders in this government are working for the government of Nigeria, not for APC.

“Wike is a PDP member and remains in the party, but he has never been involved in the administration of PDP. The only thing people outside the NWC can do is support the party financially, morally, or otherwise.

“Those directly involved in the administration of the party are the ones who know what to pay and what not to pay.

“As of 2003-2004, PDP refused to pay ground rent on Wadata Plaza. Bode George was the Deputy National Chairman of PDP and was in the NWC, so he should know.

“Wadata Plaza does not belong to PDP. So when I listen to Debo Ologunagba, the most incompetent National Publicity Secretary PDP has ever produced, saying it’s a fight against democracy and opposition, he, as a member of the NWC, should know that on paper, the place does not belong to PDP.

“The Minister does his job without looking at faces.”