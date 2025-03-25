Okpebholo Declares State Of Emergency On Edo Schools

The Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, has announced a State of Emergency for public schools throughout the State, citing their deteriorating conditions.

During an inspection of several schools in the Ikpoba-Okha and Egor Local Government areas of the Edo South Senatorial District, the Governor expressed his concern regarding the poor state of facilities in these urban schools.

Governor Okpebholo voiced his dissatisfaction with the conditions of the visited schools, emphasizing that the children of Edo deserve a more suitable educational environment that can foster their potential.

He recalled that during his campaign for the electorate’s support, he committed to declaring a State of Emergency for schools across Edo State that are lacking in modern amenities and a conducive learning atmosphere.

Governor Okpebholo added that visiting Army Day Secondary School in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area and Evbareke Secondary School in Egor Local Governments Area, he is not pleased with what he saw and has no choice but to begin his action from the schools.

“I feel very bad about the situation of the schools I inspected today. Look at the type of school that our children are attending; it is not acceptable at all.

“When I was campaigning, I told Edo people that I would declare a State of Emergency in our schools across the State. I will start from this school Evbareke secondary School in Egor Local Governments area and the previous one we inspected today, Army Day Secondary School in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area, both in Edo South.

“We stopped on the road on our way to the school because erosion has cut off the road. This is not good for our children as we want the best for them.

“From tomorrow, work will commence here as the school visited has no fence, and the road leading to Army Day Secondary School has been washed off by erosion. We must give Edo children quality education to set them for the future.

“The road leading to Army Day Secondary School is known as Boundary Road, off Lucky Way. The road leads to Temboga,” Governor Okpebholo noted.

Edo State’s Commissioner for Education, Paddy Iyamu, reported that the Ministry has received information regarding the difficult circumstances encountered by students at the school.

Iyamu stated that the Governor is personally visiting schools to witness the situation firsthand, as he aims to understand the challenges faced by the students and to guarantee that every child in Edo has access to quality facilities and educators in their schools.

“The Governor is here this morning to see for himself because he wants to feel the plight of the students of the average Edo child so that together we can all proffer solutions to the problem facing Edo schools. The Governor is here on practical governance to show Edo people they deserve the best.

“The Governor has given us the order to ensure that everybody in Edo State must have access to quality education whether they are able or physically challenged. The challenges are very obvious; dilapidated structures, with no chairs, in schools in urban areas. With the kind of governor Edo has, things will change,” Iyamu said.

Chairman, State Secondary Education Board (SSEB), Omonzane Ebanehita, said Evbareke secondary School does not have a conducive environment for learning.

She noted that the management of the school wrote several letters, which she earlier forwarded to the Governor and appreciated him for visiting the school to find lasting solutions to the problems.

Vice Principal, Students’ Affairs, Evbareke Secondary School, Mrs. Mary Izewingie, said that since 2022, the situation of the school has remained the same.

“We have cried out several times, nobody listened to us, and learning has been difficult for our students.

“We even did palliative ourselves, but the rains destroyed our efforts. We approached the Obaseki-led administration. They never responded,” she said.