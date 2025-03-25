Obasanjo Was The Man Who Introduced Bribery Into Our Fourth Republic – Onanuga

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo of displaying brazen hypocrisy.

Onanuga submitted that Obasanjo would never be forgotten as the man who introduced bribery into the fourth republic.

According to the presidential aide, the allegation by Obasanjo that members of the 10th National Assembly collected bribes in order to approve the state of emergency declared by President Tinubu in Rivers State is reckless.

“Former President Obasanjo, who yesterday recklessly accused the distinguished and honourable members of the National Assembly of bribe-taking to pass the Rivers state of emergency declaration, was the man who introduced bribery into our Fourth Republic. We should not forget this. However, we should be alarmed by his brazen hypocrisy,” Onanuga wrote on Tuesday via his 𝕏 account.

Naija News reports Onanuga’s reaction follows the allegation by Obasanjo that members of the National Assembly received bribes to support the declaration of the state of emergency in Rivers State.

Obasanjo made the claim in a video clip in which the erstwhile president was spotted in a conversation with House of Representatives member, Ikenga Ugochinyere, who denied reports that federal lawmakers were paid $200,000 each to support the emergency rule.

However, the former president insisted that he had direct knowledge of the payments. He claimed that those who got the money told him about it.