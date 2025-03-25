Nigerian Correctional Service Mourns, Reveals Identity Of Officer Killed During Kogi Jail Break

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), has identified Senior Correctional Assistant (SCA) Shuaibu King David as the officer who was killed during the jail break on Monday at the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Koton Karfe, Kogi State.

The Correctional Service, in a statement on Tuesday by Service Spokesman, DCC Abubakar Umar, said David bravely attempted to prevent the escape of inmates and protect the integrity of the custodial facility but unfortunately lost his life in the process.

The statement described David’s courageous sacrifice as a reflection of his unwavering dedication to service and national security.

It also conveyed the condolences of the Acting Controller-General of Corrections, Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, on behalf of the entire Nigerian Correctional Service, to the family, colleagues, and loved ones of the late personnel.

“The Acting Controller-General of Corrections, Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche MFR, mni, on behalf of the entire Nigerian Correctional Service, extends heartfelt condolences to the family, colleagues, and loved ones of the late personnel. His service and ultimate sacrifice will forever be remembered and honoured.

“The Nigerian Correctional Service is working closely with relevant security agencies and communities to recapture those still at large and bring them to justice. Additionally, measures are being taken to enhance security in all custodial centres across the country to prevent such occurrences in the future.

“The Service remains committed to ensuring the safety of officers and the security of custodial facilities nationwide.

“May the soul of SCA Shuaibu King David rest in peace. Amen,” the statement added.

Naija News recalls one officer was killed when twelve inmates initially escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Koton Karfe, Kogi State, following an early morning jailbreak that has sparked a manhunt for the escapees.

The federal government has already confirmed the recapture of five out of the 12 inmates who escaped during the jailbreak while efforts are ongoing to apprehend the others.