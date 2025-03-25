Nigeria May Not Survive Next 4 Years Of Poor Governance – CUPP

The National Secretary of the Coalition of United Political Party (CUPP), Peter Ameh, has said Nigeria may not endure another four years of poor governance and misconduct of its institutions.

Naija News reported that former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Monday, while speaking at Emeka Ihedioha’s 60th birthday democracy colloquium, said democracy is failed in the country.

Obi faulted President Bola Tinubu‘s state of emergency in Rivers State and the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy and House of Assembly members.

In reaction to the former Governor of Anambra State’s words, the Special Adviser to the President on Public Communication, Daniel Bwala, described Obi as a failed politician trying to redefine democracy.

CUPP National Secretary, on Tuesday, stated that the Labour Party chieftain’s assertion that democracy has failed was supported by numerous instances of misconduct and impunity exhibited by the three arms of government.

“The executive manipulates electoral outcomes, the legislature trades influence for personal gain, and the judiciary bends to political will. This convergence of misconduct has dire implications: if Nigeria endures another four years of such governance, its institutions may be irreparably damaged, leaving little semblance of democracy behind.

“The assertion that democracy is not working in Nigeria is supported by the numerous instances of misconduct and impunity exhibited by the three arms of government. To restore trust in institutions and promote a functioning democracy, Nigerians must demand accountability from their leaders and work towards creating a more just and equitable society,” he wrote on his 𝕏 handle.